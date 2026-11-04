‘Character assassination’: Lawyer for ICE officer freed on bond says Houston-area SUV strike on undocumented Mexican immigrant was an accident

Morales was charged with assault after he rammed his car into the victim in Houston. BY: NBC NEWS/YOUTUBE

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer, who rammed his car into a Mexican construction worker, surrendered himself to law enforcement, as the defense argued it was an accident.

Prosecutors said the evidence was “clear” to hold the accused officer accountable

Bodycam footage showed Morales speeding his car towards the victim in speed and hitting him on the way. BY: ABC NEWS/YOUTUBE

33-year-old ICE officer, Mario Alberto Morales, surrendered himself to authorities after he allegedly slammed his unmarked SUV into 48-year-old Miguel Parra Hernandez, who was running away from ICE agents on October 10 during an operation, per The Associated Press.

Morales has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after his indictment on Friday, October 30, as announced by Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare on Saturday.

Hernandez broke his leg in the incident and is currently recovering from his injuries in federal custody at a rehabilitation facility.

The DA released the bodycam footage and Morales’ recordings.

“The evidence we have in this case is as clear as any that I’ve ever prosecuted or investigated,” Teare said in the press conference.

ICE said the case was politically motivated

Several ICE officers have faced charges for the use of violence during the agency’s operations since President Donald Trump took office and vowed to crack down on illegal immigrants.

Moreover, the federal agency and Morales’ defense attorney argued that the incident was nothing more than an accident and claimed that Democrat Christian Menefee’s administration was indicting the officer for political reasons.

“Mr. Morales is truly a good man, a former member of our military, who has given his entire life to public service either for his country or in or adjacent to law enforcement. To have him charged for what was so clearly just an accident — the DA’s office, the DA himself, has invented a crime out of thin air,” defense attorney David Lindenmuth said, per the outlet.

The lawyer also termed the indictment a “political prosecution” and “character assassination” of his client.

ICE allegedly named a dead man as the main target of the operation

The DA announced charges against Morales, as ICE argued the case was politically motivated. BY: ABC NEWS/YOUTUBE

After the incident, ICE released the photo of a man named Jose Mendoza-Cervantes, saying they were targeting him during the operation and saw him entering the vehicle with Hernandez.

However, FIEL, an immigrant rights group in Houston, stated that Mendoza-Cervantes’s daughter told the organization that her father died in 2017.

While Hernandez remains in the hospital, he told investigators that Morales “threw the car at me,” as he started running away from officers because he was scared of their masks.

In the bodycam footage, Morales could be heard saying to his fellow officer, “He got hit with a car, bro. I was coming in and I hit him with the car.”

Morales is currently out on bond.