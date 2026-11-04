‘Senseless brutality’: New York woman, 24, beaten to death, found with head trauma and cuts as husband admits to hitting her with pole, attorney say

Apodaca allegedly stabbed Morales more than 40 times in her apartment in Queens. BY: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

New York Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly beat his wife to death after stabbing her multiple times in front of their 2-year-old son in a fit of rage.

The husband allegedly stabbed his wife more than 40 times

Morales was found unresponsive in her Kew Gardens Hills apartment in Queens. BY: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

22-year-old Angel Apodaca was taken into custody after his wife, 24-year-old Tania Morales, was found dead on Monday night, October 26, in her apartment at 69-43 Park Dr. E. in Kew Gardens Hills in Queens, New York, per QNS.

The husband appeared for his arraignment hearing on Thursday, October 29, in Queens Criminal Court and was charged with second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and endangering welfare of a child.

When investigators arrived at the location with reports of a stabbing incident, they found the couple’s 2-year-old son in blood-spattered clothes.

Police said Apodaca allegedly stabbed Morales more than 40 times between approximately 7 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. in rage, while their son was in the house. Apodaca allegedly found out that Morales was cheating on him.

Police found the victim with cuts and head trauma

Officers of the 107th Precinct received several 911 complaints in the evening as they rushed to the area.

They found Morales lying unresponsive in a pool of blood in her apartment bedroom. The victim suffered more than 40 stab wounds to her head, body and arms, and the majority of them were on her back.

She also sustained blunt trauma to her head and cuts on her hands. The husband was also discovered in the apartment at the time with blood on his clothes.

First responders took the victim to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, but she was pronounced dead. The couple’s son was also tested in the hospital and had no reported physical injuries.

Investigators recovered a bloody knife, as the DA called it “senseless brutality”

Apodaca was brought to the 107th Precinct, where he admitted to stabbing his wife. BY: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Investigators found a bloody knife, most probably the murder weapon, from a dresser in the bedroom of the apartment.

Apodaca was also taken to the hospital for his cuts and then brought to the 107th Precinct jail, where he admitted to his wrongdoing and said he had indeed “hit Morales with a pole on her head.”

“As alleged, Angel Apodaca ruthlessly stabbed his estranged wife approximately 40 times. This senseless brutality was carried out while the couple’s 2-year-old son was in the home,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said, per the outlet.

Queens Criminal Court Judge Thomas Wright-Fernandez sent him into custody without bail.

He faces 25 years to life in prison if found guilty.