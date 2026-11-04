Kentucky grand jury declines to indict doctor in 10-month-old granddaughter’s hot car death, citing ‘insufficient probable cause’, prosecutors say

A Kentucky grandmother will not face a criminal trial after a grand jury declined to indict her in granddaughter's hot car death. BY: OWENSBORO HEALTH

A grand jury cited insufficient probable cause, declining to indict a Kentucky doctor who allegedly left her 10-month-old granddaughter in a car for hours, leading to her death.

Kentucky doctor left granddaughter in hot car after forgetting to drop her off at daycare

Grandmother left her granddaughter in the backseat of her car outside her workplace, Owensboro Health in Madisonville, Kentucky. BY: EYEWITNESS NEWS WEHT WTVW/YOUTUBE

The baby, identified as Scottie Gwyn Crowell, was strapped to the backseat of her grandmother, Dr. Stacey Fazenbarker’s, car for eight hours outside her workplace, Owensboro Health Multicare in Madisonville, Kentucky.

Fazenbarker reportedly forgot to drop her off at her daycare as the temperatures reached 93 degrees on the day of the incident, per the New York Post.

The 61-year-old had offered to drive the 10-month-old to her daycare. However, when the victim’s father went to pick her up around 4:00 p.m., the daycare staff told him nobody had dropped Crowell off that morning.

Fazenbarker was “horrified” when the family learned she had driven straight to work and forgotten about her granddaughter.

Madisonville cop Jason McKnight told reporters Fazenbarker had already got the child when authorities attempted to resuscitate the victim, but all efforts fell short.

No criminal trial for Kentucky grandmom

Hopkins County attorney Hannah Kington-Jarvis announced that the grandmother will not face a criminal trial in relation to the death of her granddaughter, Crowell, in Madisonville, Kentucky, on August 13.

A grand jury met on October 27 but did not find enough probable cause to indict the grandmother. Jarvis could not divulge additional details because of the confidentiality of grand jury proceedings.

In a social media release, the prosecutor stated that the Madisonville Police Department investigated the matter thoroughly and objectively, and the state presented the case to the grand jury after gathering all relevant evidence.

Jarvis also said the parents of the victim were consulted about the investigation and the grand jury presentation.

Law enforcement tested the woman for drugs and alcohol but did not expect her to test positive.

Crowell was her parents’ second child, born via in vitro fertilization on September 20, 2025. The 10-month-old’s mother, Sydni Crowell, is Fazenbaker’s daughter and an OB-GYN herself.