The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights in the United States on Friday until further notice “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” citing a “temporary communications outage.”

With no timeline for planes to get back in the air, numerous college football teams with games scheduled for Saturday were in limbo, waiting for the nationwide ground stop to lift so they can travel for away games.

During a briefing Friday night at the White House, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the airspace reopened at 8:15 p.m. ET but that it would take time to unwind the backlog. When asked about Saturday’s college football games, he advised teams to be in touch with the FAA.

“We’re going to allow for general aviation [and] those larger movements to take place as a priority,” Duffy said. “Smaller movements will take a lower priority. And so if you talk about football teams moving, many of those are on charters and there’s a lot of individuals on those charter planes. So I would encourage those football teams to reach out to the FAA to schedule their flight times and make sure they can move to make sure we have games going off tomorrow.”

The Big Ten conference confirmed to Front Office Sports that Minnesota, Purdue, and Washington were all affected by the ground stop. Minnesota is scheduled to play at Penn State, Purdue at Iowa, and Washington at Michigan State. All other road teams were at their locations.

The ACC confirmed to FOS that all football teams were at their respective sites for Saturday’s games. But Oregon State at Boise State, the site of this week’s ESPN’s College GameDay, was affected as Oregon State had not departed for Boise before the stop. ESPN did not immediately respond to an FOS request for comment.

College football wasn’t the only sport affected. The University of Southern California women’s basketball team announced via X that they were grounded in Los Angeles; the team is scheduled to play South Carolina on Sunday in Greenville, South Carolina.

Aviation tracker FlightAware projects thousands of flights within and out of the United States are currently affected. Athletic conferences are still determining the most efficient way to proceed.

“We are in the process of gathering information from all athletic teams since we have several sports competing on the road this weekend,” the Mountain West conference told FOS.

The last nationwide ground stop was in January 2023, when a pilot notification system went down. Prior to that, a nationwide ground stop was issued after the September 11 attacks in 2001, prompting postponements across college athletics and professional sports leagues.

The post College Football Teams Caught Up in Nationwide Flight Stoppage appeared first on Front Office Sports.

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