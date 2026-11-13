The Blue Jays are in clean-up mode after outfielder Anthony Santander made a series of Islamophobic comments in the wake of this month’s U.S. elections, extending what has been a particularly difficult year for the MLB franchise.

Following the election that included Abdul El-Sayed prevailing in Michigan and becoming the first Muslim to win a U.S. Senate seat, Santander posted on Instagram that “America voted for Sharia” and “Islam is not peaceful.” Those posts, since taken down, prompted a series of responses from the club, though Santander himself has not addressed the matter publicly.

“There really aren’t words to express my level of disappointment with [Santander] making those comments,” said Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins at this week’s MLB GM meetings in Las Vegas. “I’ve expressed that to him.”

The Blue Jays also met this week with leaders in Toronto’s Muslim communities, which comprise part of one of MLB’s most ethnically diverse local markets, as Santander’s comments sparked widespread outcry.

“The opportunity to listen and learn was important and reaffirms our beliefs and values as an organization. We condemn Islamophobia and all forms of hate,” Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro said in a statement issued late Thursday. “The Blue Jays are deeply sorry to the Muslim community and our fans for the pain and harm these Islamophobic posts have caused.”

It is not clear whether Santander will be subject to further discipline. The Blue Jays acquired the veteran slugger following the 2024 season in a five-year free agent deal worth $92.5 million and running through 2029. Since the signing, though, Santander has largely failed to meet the expectations of that contract. He batted just .175 in 2025, exited the postseason early with a back injury, and did not play in the World Series that year against the Dodgers.

Santander then missed the entire 2026 season after undergoing shoulder surgery. He had been expected to be a firm part of the Blue Jays’ 2027 plans, though that is less clear now.

“It’s so disappointing that I don’t even think of it in that context,” Atkins said about Santander’s comments. “It’s disappointing enough that I don’t need to think of it in the context of trying to build a baseball team. It’s much bigger than that.”

Santander’s absence this year was part of a broader regression for the Blue Jays following their celebrated run to the 2025 World Series with a 79-83 season. Several other key players missed significant time, though the team remains central to a broader sports strategy by owner Rogers Communications.

The Blue Jays are also among the teams with scheduled meetings in the coming days with Scott Boras, the agent for top free-agent pitcher Tarik Skubal.

“So I’m coming away feeling more confident than I did four days ago,” Atkins said regarding the rebuilding efforts upon leaving the GM meetings.

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