WTGL’s First Season Will Pay Players $11M in Prize Money

The inaugural season of WTGL will pay out $11 million in prize money, Front Office Sports has learned.

Modeled after the men’s TGL that was co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, the new women’s indoor team golf league will play its first match on Sunday. WTGL will have 25 players spread across five teams with five members each; three players from each team will compete in each match.

Up for grabs in Season 1 is an eight-figure purse that will be paid out at the conclusion of the season. “The total purse will be $11 million and aligns with the major championships in women’s golf,” a spokesperson for WTGL told FOS. “Individual player payouts will be tied to team finish and player participation. The breakdown of player payouts will be provided at a later date.”

TGL paid out $21 million in prize money each of its first two seasons, making the financial gap between TGL and WTGL similar to what is seen at men’s and women’s majors. The four men’s majors in 2026 paid out an average purse of $20.81 million, while the five women’s majors paid out an average purse of $10.72 million. The PGA Tour paid out more than $400 million of prize money in 2026, while the LPGA is paying out roughly $137 million.

The championship-winning teams in TGL (Atlanta Drive in Season 1 and Los Angeles Golf Club in Season 2) received $9 million each—nearly 43% of the total season purse—with all six teams receiving payouts down to $1.5 million for last place. A similar payout percentage structure for WTGL would mean roughly $4.7 million for its inaugural champion.

TGL and WTGL players also receive an undisclosed amount of equity in the league.

Teeing It Up

WTGL teams will each play four matches from Nov. 8 through Dec. 15 at the 1,500-seat SoFi Center in South Florida where TGL also takes place. The top four teams will compete in single-elimination semifinal matches on Dec. 20 and 21. A best-of-three finals series will take place Dec. 22-23.

TGL teams each played five regular-season matches in Seasons 1 and 2, but will only play four each in Season 3 (Dec. 27–Feb. 23) as the expansion franchise Motor City Golf Club enters the league. Roster sizes are also expanding from four to five full-time players per team in 2027, raising the league-wide TGL roster to 35 players. Prize money for TGL’s third season has not been announced.

Sunday’s debut WTGL match will feature Los Angeles Golf Club against New York Golf Club at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN. Michelle Wie West, Alison Lee, and Gaby Lopez will compete for L.A.; and Rose Zhang, Linn Grant, and Lydia Ko for New York.

WTGL has its own broadcast team that will call the league’s actions across ESPN platforms and the Ion over-the-air network.

All five WTGL teams—Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Los Angeles Golf Club, Motor City Golf Club, and New York Golf Club—are owned by groups that also own TGL teams.

The post WTGL’s First Season Will Pay Players $11M in Prize Money appeared first on Front Office Sports.

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