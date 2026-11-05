How Did Pat McAfee Get So Polarizing?

The knives are out for Pat McAfee and College GameDay. But before we try to analyze one of the most talented but polarizing figures in sports media, it’s a good idea to examine why McAfee has become Public Enemy No. 1.

Yes, it’s partly a self-inflicted wound by McAfee. I would never rip him for being rattled by security threats against himself and his family. There are too many dangerous people out there. McAfee’s not the only one concerned: Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham says she’s hiring “24/7” security to protect herself.

On the other hand, McAfee can be thin-skinned and hyper-sensitive to critics. He overreacted to some mild ribbing by students in a University of Utah social media video. He publicly attacks his enemies as “rats” out to get him. In short, he often comes across like a diva who can dish it out but can’t take it. Instead, he likes to play the victim.

Plus, McAfee wears his contempt for the media—even his so-called “bosses” at ESPN—on his sleeve. The media, which once found him so refreshing, is returning his sentiments with equal disdain.

It must give ESPN’s communications team fits to read the constant stream of critical columns in outlets like The Athletic. But ESPN’s PR folks know the drill. If McAfee doesn’t give the media access—and he says he never will—there’s zero downside for media outlets ripping him. ESPN can’t threaten to take away access that doesn’t exist.

But I also think some of the enmity directed at the 39-year-old McAfee is unfair to him and his talented cast of teammates.

Let’s start with the constant hand-wringing over his starring role on GameDay. During the past five years, McAfee succeeded Lee Corso as the face of the iconic Saturday pregame show. After 38 years at GameDay, Corso was beloved. It’s natural that a big chunk of the show’s loyal audience is not going to embrace the shirt-ripping antics of a boisterous, sometimes pro wrestler. But the truth is GameDay was stale and needed a refresher. The additions of McAfee and Nick Saban breathed new life into the show.

Then there’s the backlash to McAfee’s oversized presence across ESPN. Over the course of five years, he’s become the leading face/voice of GameDay, licensed his eponymous weekday show to ESPN five days a week, been promoted to Monday Night Countdown and was even asked to lead his own Field Pass for ESPN’s first-ever Super Bowl on Feb. 14. Not to mention playing leading roles around big-tent TV properties such as Home Run Derby.

In short, McAfee’s everywhere. That itself leads to a backlash. Call it “The Stephen A. Smith Syndrome.” Any talent who becomes that ubiquitous across the four letters becomes a target for the anti-ESPN chorus. A decade ago, it was Skip Bayless, First Take, and his allegedly insidious role in spreading the “Embrace Debate” ethos across ESPN programming. In recent years, it was Smith, as he expanded beyond NBA commentary and dared to tackle the third rail of politics.

Finally, the former Colts punter himself has become a football in the culture wars. Let’s face it: McAfee has made enemies on the left politically due to his friendships with President Donald Trump and Aaron Rodgers. Do you think it was a coincidence that MS NOW’s Joe Scarborough used Election Day, of all days, to declare he’s had enough of McAfee (or “MAGA”-fee, as some critics have called him) “ruining” his beloved GameDay?

Please. Between the midterm election, the economy, and the war in Iran, you’re telling me there weren’t more important issues for MS NOW to talk about on Tuesday morning? I saw Scarborough’s commentary as a preliminary shot across the bow at McAfee for allying with Trump.

There’s a lot to admire about McAfee. His “Kicking is Easy” contest on GameDay is one of the funniest, most original bits in years. He has the best Rolodex in sports, landing interviews with figures ranging from league commissioners like the NFL’s Roger Goodell and the NBA’s Adam Silver to legendary coaches such as Saban and Bill Belichick. McAfee’s on-air interviewing skills are underrated. On TV, he comes across as a relatable everyman who appeals to the younger audiences that sports networks need.

On a personal level, McAfee’s incredibly generous, giving away over $12 million of his own money to students lucky enough to win his kicking contest. No wonder Mike Foss, his liaison at ESPN, described him as a “generational talent” at our “Tuned In” event last month.

But with McAfee you never know what’s real and what’s a wrestling work. Given the rising amount of criticism he gets in sports media, it wouldn’t surprise me to see him leave ESPN behind for the bright lights of Hollywood.

Due to his own hustle, McAfee just landed a role as a U.S. Marine Corps drill instructor in Peter Berg’s new World War II movie, The Mosquito Bowl. To get the part, McAfee cold-called the director himself, then spent five days at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. He even broadcast his show live from Parris Island on Veterans Day of 2025 to celebrate the Corps’ 250th birthday.

“He said, ‘That’s how serious I am,’” Berg told USA Today Sports. “I said, ‘I feel it.’”

During his previous stops at Barstool Sports and FanDuel, McAfee’s professional MO was to bolt for greener pastures before his contract was up. The controversial star may already be past his expiration date at ESPN.

McAfee has previously mused about leaving GameDay over fan criticism. Maybe the idea of walking Hollywood red carpets and hobnobbing with his entertainment pals like Tom Cruise and Taylor Swift will be more to McAfee’s liking in the future than trying to win over GameDay viewers longing for Corso’s headgear bit—or snotty college kids not happy with “only” winning $1 million in the kicking contest.

McAfee owns his show and IP. That gives him more freedom than practically any talent out there. But if he’s going to stay in sports media, he needs a thicker skin. That may not be in the cards. That very large chip on his shoulder is part of his appeal to sports fans. As McAfee himself writes on his X/Twitter feed: “For as long as I can remember my mere existence has made people hate my guts.”

So take heart, McAfee critics. If Hollywood comes calling, you might not have McAfee to kick around anymore.

The post How Did Pat McAfee Get So Polarizing? appeared first on Front Office Sports.

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