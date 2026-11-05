Wanna Visit an Authentic European Christmas Market? Go to Chicago

Eric James Walsh

With holiday airfare at a 10-year high, you might not have room in the budget this year for a December tour through Europe's Christmas markets (even if you zero in on the more affordable holiday markets on the eastern side of the continent).

But hark! We bring you tidings of comfort and joy: There's a next-best-thing alternative that American travelers can reach without needing a passport or ultra-pricey international flight.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2026, Chicago's Christkindlmarket has all the Germanic trappings of its festive counterparts on the other side of the Atlantic: twinkling lights, merry music, wooden stalls selling handcrafted decorations, and food vendors dispensing yuletide treats such as warm pretzels, roasted nuts, and, of course, warm mulled wine.

The Phenix Trio at Chicago's Christkindlmarket in 2021 Eric James Walsh

Mind you, Chicago isn't the only U.S. destination that has attempted to conjure the magic of a European holiday market.

But what makes the Illinois city's event really stand out among other North American efforts is that Chicago's market was developed by the German American Chamber of Commerce of the Midwest in partnership with city officials from Nuremberg, Germany, which has been holding a Christmas fair in its central plaza since at least the 17th century.

So in other words, the people responsible for maintaining one of Europe's oldest and most quintessential outdoor Christmas markets helped plan Chicago's version, lending it an air of tradition and unfakeable authenticity.

In Chicago, that influence can be tasted in the Bavarian snacks, heard in the music of live performers, touched in the form of painted wooden ornaments, and seen in traditions such as the Christkind, a fairylike mascot who you'll recognize by her crown, gold and white robes, and unconvincing blonde wig.

The Christkind at Chicago's Christkindlmarket in 2018 Eric James Walsh

But those international touches aren't the only draws. Christkindlmarket shows off Chicago well, too, from its principal downtown setting in Daley Plaza (home of the city's monumental Picasso sculpture) to the appearances by local dancers and musicians to the generations of Chicagoans filling the space.

And we do mean filling. Crowds can be intense, especially in the days leading up to Christmas.

The business news site Quartz wisely recommends dropping by on a weekday or in the morning to avoid the largest throngs.

Chicago's Christkindlmarket in 2014 True Shot Studios

Or you can try one of Christkindlmarket's auxiliary locations. There's now a smaller edition in Wrigleyville adjacent to Wrigley Field on the North Side and another in the city of Aurora, about 40 miles to the west.

Admission to all three is free. There are, however, special events such as tours, kiddie entertainment, and Krampus encounters that require purchasing tickets.

Christkindlmarket Chicago at Daley Plaza (50 W. Washington St.) runs Nov. 20 through Dec. 24. It's open daily from 11am to 8pm (9pm on Fridays and Saturdays).

For more information, go to Christkindlmarket.com.

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