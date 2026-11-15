Frisco neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home goods to fitness gear. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available.

Item: Oreck Housekeeper hypoallergenic filter bags, 12-pack with motor filter

Details: Disposable filter bags that fit all Housekeeper compact canister models, including PRB812DN. Great if you still use this style of Oreck vacuum and want to stock up on bags.

Condition: Not stated (assume standard unused filter bags unless the poster says otherwise)

Location: The Fairways, Frisco, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Mueble y librero (cabinet and bookcase) – free, just come pick it up

Description: The poster says it’s “Used – like new” and only needs it gone to make room for another piece. Listed under Home Goods → Furniture → Living Room Furniture → Bookcases.

Condition: Used – like new

Location: Frisco, TX (exact address shared by the poster on pickup)

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Porcelain angel figurine

Description: Elegant white porcelain angel with gold accents. Nice for a shelf, curio cabinet, or holiday display.

Status: PENDING PICKUP (may already be claimed, but you can still check the listing)

Location: Villages Of Stonebriar Park, Frisco, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Angel snow globe that plays “Hark the Herald Angels Sing”

Description: Decorative snow globe with an angel playing a trumpet and an intricate base design. A pretty seasonal decor piece.

Status: PENDING PICKUP (someone is lined up, but you can still peek at the post)

Location: Villages Of Stonebriar Park, Frisco, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: ProForm Tour De France exercise bike

Description: Indoor exercise bike. The last photo in the listing shows what it looked like when new. The poster notes they don’t know if the controls work, so it may need some tinkering or could be used as a basic manual bike.

Condition: Not fully known; controls may not work

Location: Stonebriar Creek Estates, Frisco, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: 7 ft artificial Christmas tree with sturdy metal stand

Description: Comes with a decorative red plaid bow. The built-in lights do not work, so you’ll need to add your own light strings (the poster suggests one or two sets).

Condition: Tree and stand usable; lights are non-working

Pickup area: About 4 minutes from 8555 Preston Road, Frisco, TX 75034 (exact spot shared by the poster)

Contact note: If interested, message with your pickup time. The poster says they will not respond to “Is this still available?”

Location: Meadows of Preston, Frisco, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Waterpik water flosser

Description: Countertop-style water flosser to help with dental care at home.

Condition: Good condition (per poster)

Location: Richwoods, Frisco, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in Frisco tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, read the full post, and message the poster with a clear pickup time.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.