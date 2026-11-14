Frisco and the nearby suburbs are busy and growing, which means more leadership roles popping up in banking, pet care, and senior living.

Here are several executive and management jobs hiring now around Frisco, TX.

Employer: First United Bank

First United Bank Location: Frisco, TX (Frisco–Lebanon location)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a community bank branch, grow deposits, and coach a team of tellers and relationship bankers. This role owns sales growth, customer experience, and daily operations, with a big focus on ethics, compliance, and community involvement.

Employer: every dogs day

Location: Frisco, TX

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Hands-on role running a busy dog resort, managing staff, safety, and daily operations while keeping pets and owners happy. Good fit if you have 2+ years leading a team, love dogs, can work weekends/holidays, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Mustang Creek Estates Residential Assisted Living & Memory Care

Location: Plano, TX (near Frisco)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM, some weekends

Salary: Not listed

Lead an assisted living and memory care community, overseeing staff, resident care, regulations, and financial performance. Ideal for someone with prior Executive Director experience in senior living who wants a very hands-on leadership role with residents, families, and team culture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.