Frisco’s retail and customer service scene is busy and hiring. Here are a few solid in-person roles if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Not listed (TCG retail store)

Not listed (TCG retail store) Location: Frisco, TX 75034

Type: Part-time, in person

Pay: $12.00 – $16.00 per hour

Lead role for trading card game fans. You’ll open/close the store, coach sales associates, help with trades, and create a fun guest experience while growing into a future retail leader. Employee discount and flexible schedule included.

Employer: Heirloom Marketing Solutions (representing AT&T)

(representing AT&T) Location: Frisco, TX

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $4,800 – $5,300 per month

Bilingual role helping customers choose the right wireless plans and devices. Great fit if you speak fluent Spanish, enjoy talking with people, and want room to grow your communication and leadership skills.

Employer: Vape and Smoke 365

Location: Frisco, TX

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in person

Pay: From $12.00 per hour

Fast-paced retail role where you help customers, keep displays organized, and hit sales goals. Good for someone with customer service experience who likes tech products and wants health insurance benefits.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and send your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.