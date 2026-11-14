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Frisco
🍽️ Frisco, TX Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Frisco’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly guests, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.
Line Cook - Bazille - Stonebriar Centre
- Employer: Nordstrom
- Location: Frisco, TX (Stonebriar Centre)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.50 – $20.30/hour
This role is all about consistent cooking, clean kitchen habits, and great teamwork in Nordstrom’s in-store restaurant. Comes with solid big-company perks like medical, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, holidays, and merchandise discounts.
Full-Time Food Service Worker
- Employer: Elior / Cura Hospitality
- Location: Texas Health Frisco, Frisco, TX
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Pay: $17.00 – $19.00/hour (DOE)
Hospital setting with no late-night shifts, weekly pay, and a mix of tasks from tray line to dish room. Strong benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, sick time, and 9 paid holidays.
Assistant Medspa Manager
- Employer: Absolutely Fabulous Spa
- Location: Frisco, TX
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: From $21.00/hour
Front-desk leadership role at a luxury medspa with a clear growth path to Spa Director. You’ll handle guest check-in, scheduling, and social media, with performance bonuses, PTO, and discounts on treatments and skincare.
Event Set-Up Houseperson, Full-Time
- Employer: Hyatt Regency Frisco – Dallas
- Location: Frisco, TX (Stonebriar Centre area)
- Type: Full-time
Helps set up and break down meeting and event spaces (tables, chairs, water, etc.) in a busy hotel. Offers free shift meals, free parking, hotel room discounts, medical/dental/vision, retirement plan, and PTO, with flexible hours including weekends and holidays.
Kitchen Staff
- Employer: kame sushi restaurant
- Location: Frisco, TX
- Type: In person
- Pay: From $21.92/hour
Hands-on kitchen role helping with prep, cooking support, dishwashing, and keeping stations clean in a sushi restaurant. Great if you want to grow your culinary skills in a fast-paced, team-focused environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has more detail on shifts and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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