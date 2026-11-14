Frisco’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly guests, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Nordstrom

Nordstrom Location: Frisco, TX (Stonebriar Centre)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50 – $20.30/hour

This role is all about consistent cooking, clean kitchen habits, and great teamwork in Nordstrom’s in-store restaurant. Comes with solid big-company perks like medical, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, holidays, and merchandise discounts.

Employer: Elior / Cura Hospitality

Location: Texas Health Frisco, Frisco, TX

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: $17.00 – $19.00/hour (DOE)

Hospital setting with no late-night shifts, weekly pay, and a mix of tasks from tray line to dish room. Strong benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, sick time, and 9 paid holidays.

Employer: Absolutely Fabulous Spa

Location: Frisco, TX

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: From $21.00/hour

Front-desk leadership role at a luxury medspa with a clear growth path to Spa Director. You’ll handle guest check-in, scheduling, and social media, with performance bonuses, PTO, and discounts on treatments and skincare.

Employer: Hyatt Regency Frisco – Dallas

Location: Frisco, TX (Stonebriar Centre area)

Type: Full-time

Helps set up and break down meeting and event spaces (tables, chairs, water, etc.) in a busy hotel. Offers free shift meals, free parking, hotel room discounts, medical/dental/vision, retirement plan, and PTO, with flexible hours including weekends and holidays.

Employer: kame sushi restaurant

Location: Frisco, TX

Type: In person

In person Pay: From $21.92/hour

Hands-on kitchen role helping with prep, cooking support, dishwashing, and keeping stations clean in a sushi restaurant. Great if you want to grow your culinary skills in a fast-paced, team-focused environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has more detail on shifts and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.