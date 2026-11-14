⚠️ Art Through Movement workshop on Nov. 14 is cancelled

The Artist-Led Workshop: Art Through Movement with Marina Shterenberg scheduled for Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 1–3 p.m. at the Frisco Heritage Center – The Depot, 6455 Page Street, Frisco, TX 75034 has been cancelled.

The City says they plan to reschedule the workshop for January, with more details to come.

If you were planning to go, you don’t need to show up on November 14. Just keep an eye out for the new January date once it’s announced.