Frisco’s finance scene is busy right now—great time to move up if you’ve got strong numbers skills or client-facing experience.

Here are several solid Accounting & Finance openings in Frisco, TX worth a look:

Employer: Bank of America / Merrill Wealth Management

Bank of America / Merrill Wealth Management Location: Frisco, TX (in-office culture)

(in-office culture) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with high-net-worth clients ($100K–$5M range), help them plan for retirement, education, and other life goals, and grow into a full Financial Advisor role. You’ll need Series 7 & 66, at least 1 year in investments/financial services, and be comfortable in a performance-based pay environment.

Employer: The Hartford

Location: Frisco, TX or Houston, TX (hybrid, ~3 days in office)

or Houston, TX (hybrid, ~3 days in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,600 – $186,000 base (plus potential bonuses and incentives)

Lead underwriting and pricing strategy for complex construction casualty accounts in Middle & Large Business. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years of commercial construction casualty underwriting, strong analytical skills, and like a mix of sales, risk analysis, and relationship-building.

Employer: Robert Half (recruiting for a client)

(recruiting for a client) Location: Frisco, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a growing shared services team and own budgeting, forecasting, and financial modeling that leadership will actually use. Great fit if you have 4+ years FP&A/corporate finance, a Finance or Accounting degree, and advanced Excel skills.

If any of these feel close, click through, skim the full details, and get an application in while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.