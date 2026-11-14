Frisco’s building boom is still going strong, and skilled trades are in demand. If you’ve got experience on the tools, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Jobot (for a top Texas multifamily developer)

Jobot (for a top Texas multifamily developer) Location: Frisco / Dallas, TX (works in Dallas daily)

(works in Dallas daily) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $120,000 per year

Support large multifamily construction projects and grow into a leadership role. Ideal if you have 5+ years in construction, multifamily experience, and are comfortable with construction software and fast-paced job sites.

Employer: FC Dallas

Location: Frisco, TX (Toyota Stadium & surrounding facilities)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the go-to electrician keeping Toyota Stadium powered for matches, concerts, and events. You’ll handle commercial/industrial systems, stadium lighting, generators, and event power. Requires an active Texas Journeyman license and 7+ years of large-facility experience.

(Same role also appears on Indeed: Electrician – FC Dallas (Indeed listing))

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Frisco’s trades openings tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.