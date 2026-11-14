Frisco has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. Each one has their own charm and story — take a look and see who might be the right match for you.

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair (Russian Blue–type look)

Domestic Shorthair (Russian Blue–type look) Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Silvery gray with green eyes and pink ears

Personality: Friendly, curious, adventurous, a bit cautious; likes to observe from his favorite box before joining in

Friendly, curious, adventurous, a bit cautious; likes to observe from his favorite box before joining in Good to know: Described as a charmer with a heart-stealing personality

Described as a charmer with a heart-stealing personality Shelter: Frisco Humane Society

Contact: (972) 498-8980 ext.2

👉 Meet Mr. Piper F and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Gray tuxedo with white paws, chest, and a cute “milkstache”

Coat: Medium-length, very soft and floofy

Medium-length, very soft and floofy Personality: Friendly, curious, playful, talkative, adaptable, well-adjusted; loves chasing springs, exploring, playing with other cats, and “chatting” with people

Friendly, curious, playful, talkative, adaptable, well-adjusted; loves chasing springs, exploring, playing with other cats, and “chatting” with people Shelter: Frisco Humane Society

Contact: (972) 498-8980 ext.2

👉 Meet Ms. Pepper F and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Color: All black with a tiny white splash on his belly

Adoption Fee: $185

Personality: Playful, curious, enjoys romping with kitty friends, and very affectionate — a “midnight sweetheart” who loves both fun and cuddles

Playful, curious, enjoys romping with kitty friends, and very affectionate — a “midnight sweetheart” who loves both fun and cuddles Shelter: Habitat 4 Paws

Contact: (803) 999-7297

👉 Meet Alex and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Frisco, TX area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to the shelters listed above, share these kitties with friends, or submit an adoption application through their links.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.