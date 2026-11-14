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🐱 Playful, Chatty & Charming Cats Ready for Adoption in Frisco
Frisco has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. Each one has their own charm and story — take a look and see who might be the right match for you.
Mr. Piper F
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair (Russian Blue–type look)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Silvery gray with green eyes and pink ears
- Personality: Friendly, curious, adventurous, a bit cautious; likes to observe from his favorite box before joining in
- Good to know: Described as a charmer with a heart-stealing personality
- Shelter: Frisco Humane Society
- Contact: (972) 498-8980 ext.2
👉 Meet Mr. Piper F and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ms. Pepper F
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray tuxedo with white paws, chest, and a cute “milkstache”
- Coat: Medium-length, very soft and floofy
- Personality: Friendly, curious, playful, talkative, adaptable, well-adjusted; loves chasing springs, exploring, playing with other cats, and “chatting” with people
- Shelter: Frisco Humane Society
- Contact: (972) 498-8980 ext.2
👉 Meet Ms. Pepper F and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Alex
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black with a tiny white splash on his belly
- Adoption Fee: $185
- Personality: Playful, curious, enjoys romping with kitty friends, and very affectionate — a “midnight sweetheart” who loves both fun and cuddles
- Shelter: Habitat 4 Paws
- Contact: (803) 999-7297
👉 Meet Alex and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Frisco, TX area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to the shelters listed above, share these kitties with friends, or submit an adoption application through their links.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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