🚧 Frisco St. construction and 7‑month intersection closure

Frisco is upgrading Frisco Street from Eldorado Pkwy. to Panther Creek Pkwy. with a new four-lane road, roundabout, and utilities.

Key closure:

Intersection: Frisco St. & Cobb Hill Dr.

Closed: about October 2026 through late May 2027 (around 7 months )

about (around ) Includes the roads leading into the intersection

Affects access to Memorial High School; drivers must use alternate routes

What’s being built (Cobb Hill Dr. to Panther Creek Pkwy.):

New four-lane concrete roadway with median

Multi-lane roundabout at Frisco St. & Cobb Hill Dr.

at Frisco St. & Cobb Hill Dr. 36-inch water line , storm drainage

, storm drainage Street lighting , pavement markings and signs

, Median landscaping and irrigation

From Eldorado Pkwy. to Cobb Hill Dr., crews are adding median landscaping and street lighting.

Construction started August 2026 and is expected to finish in Q3 2027. Detour signs are posted; the city suggests using Waze to navigate closures and checking the CIP Dashboard for project updates.