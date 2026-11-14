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🚧 Frisco St. & Cobb Hill Dr. closed Oct 2026–May 2027
🚧 Frisco St. construction and 7‑month intersection closure
Frisco is upgrading Frisco Street from Eldorado Pkwy. to Panther Creek Pkwy. with a new four-lane road, roundabout, and utilities.
Key closure:
- Intersection: Frisco St. & Cobb Hill Dr.
- Closed: about October 2026 through late May 2027 (around 7 months)
- Includes the roads leading into the intersection
- Affects access to Memorial High School; drivers must use alternate routes
What’s being built (Cobb Hill Dr. to Panther Creek Pkwy.):
- New four-lane concrete roadway with median
- Multi-lane roundabout at Frisco St. & Cobb Hill Dr.
- 36-inch water line, storm drainage
- Street lighting, pavement markings and signs
- Median landscaping and irrigation
From Eldorado Pkwy. to Cobb Hill Dr., crews are adding median landscaping and street lighting.
Construction started August 2026 and is expected to finish in Q3 2027. Detour signs are posted; the city suggests using Waze to navigate closures and checking the CIP Dashboard for project updates.
More Info: Frisco Street (Eldorado Parkway to Panther Creek P...
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