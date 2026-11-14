Frisco is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who like keeping buildings, homes, and cars in top shape. Here are several hands-on roles where you can stay active, learn new skills, and build a stable income.

Employer: Cottonwood Residential

Cottonwood Residential Location: Frisco, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Intermediate maintenance role at a large apartment community. You’ll handle HVAC, plumbing, electrical, appliances, and make-ready work, plus help keep the grounds, pool, and common areas safe and clean. Great fit if you have 2+ years of multifamily maintenance and an EPA certification and want room to grow with a national property company.

Employer: Clean Affinity

Location: Frisco, TX / DFW area

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $18/hr + tips, paid weekly

House cleaning with no prior experience needed—they train you for 7 days and provide all supplies. You’ll work mostly solo in homes, Monday–Friday 8am–6pm with weekends off, using eco‑friendly products and getting access to health, dental, and vision insurance.

Employer: SPS Global

Location: Frisco, TX

Type: Likely full-time (check posting)

Likely (check posting) Salary: Not listed

Office-based role where you help keep a corporate workplace running smoothly. Mix of facilities support, mailroom work, stocking kitchens, setting up conference rooms, and light reception. Good for someone organized with customer service skills who wants career growth, PTO, and a full benefits package.

Location: Frisco, TX

Type: Other (check posting for schedule details)

Other (check posting for schedule details) Pay: $23.54 – $28.35 per hour

Hands-on job cleaning and detailing vehicles inside and out, including vacuuming, washing, and paint correction/buffing. Great if you like cars and physical work, and want flexible scheduling, employee discounts, retirement plan, tuition reimbursement, and vision insurance.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Frisco roles like these tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.