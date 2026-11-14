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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Frisco and Nearby Today
There are some nice free items being offered around Frisco, TX right now. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick look.
Germán shepherd
Item: Germán shepherd dog
Age/condition: 1.5 years old, described as super friendly
Location: Plantation Estates, Frisco, TX
Source: Nextdoor (Free & For Sale)
A young German shepherd looking for a new home. The poster says the dog is 1.5 years old and very friendly. If you’re interested, be sure you’re ready for a large, active dog and can provide a stable home. Contact the poster through Nextdoor to ask about vet records, training, and any other details.
8 x 10 rug
Item: 8 x 10 rug
Design: Traditional style with light blue and neutral colors
Size: 8 ft x 10 ft (approx.)
Location: Knolls Of Frisco, Frisco, TX
Source: Nextdoor (Free & For Sale)
A large area rug with a traditional pattern and soft, neutral tones that should fit many living rooms or bedrooms. Great if you need to cover a bigger space without spending money. Message the poster on Nextdoor to confirm condition and arrange pickup.
Large 24" velvet bows FREE
Item: Large 24" velvet bows (Christmas/holiday style)
Condition: Used – fair; some bows are in better shape than others
Notes: Poster confirms “Yes this is FREE” and will delete when gone
Pickup area: Mercedes in Plano (short drive from Frisco)
Source: Facebook Marketplace
A batch of big velvet bows, about 24 inches each, perfect for holiday decorating, crafts, or gift wrapping. These are used and the condition varies, so expect some wear. Pickup is in Plano at a Mercedes location, same-day pickup preferred.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Free items tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and confirm it’s still available before you head out.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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