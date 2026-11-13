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Frisco
💰 Free downtown shuttle & GoZone ride deals in Frisco
10 days ago
🚧 Getting Around Frisco: Free Boxcar, GoZone Deals & Paratransit
Frisco has several low-cost ways to get around town.
Rail District Boxcar (Downtown shuttle – FREE)
Launched June 2026, this pilot service runs two small vans around the historic Rail District along Main and Elm Streets, from Frisco Street to North County Road.
- Cost: Free
- Hours: Fri 4–10 p.m., Sat 9 a.m.–10 p.m., Sun 12–8 p.m.
- One van seats 6, the other up to 12.
GoZone On-Demand Rideshare
App-based rides within the central Frisco GoZone area.
- Hours: Mon–Fri, 6 a.m.–6 p.m.
- Cost: $3–$5 per person (cashless, pay in app)
- Deal: New Frisco users get 2 free rides with code “2FreeFrisco” in the GoZone app through Dec. 31, 2026 (extra passengers also free on those two rides).
- Paratransit users ride at half price.
Demand Response – Paratransit
Curb‑to‑curb service in Frisco and parts of Plano via DCTA.
- Who qualifies: Frisco residents 65+, residents with disabilities, or residents needing rides for medical care.
- Hours: Mon–Fri, 6 a.m.–6 p.m. (no service on major holidays listed).
- Fares: $3 one-way in Frisco, $5 one-way regional, cash only, paid to the driver.
- Book at least 24 hours ahead.
- Apply using the Frisco Demand Response Application (PDF); questions and applications: applications@dcta.net, FAX 940-387-1461, or mail to DCTA, 604 E. Hickory St, Denton, TX 76205.
More Info: Transit | Frisco, TX - Official Website
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