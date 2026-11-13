🚧 Getting Around Frisco: Free Boxcar, GoZone Deals & Paratransit

Frisco has several low-cost ways to get around town.

Rail District Boxcar (Downtown shuttle – FREE)

Launched June 2026, this pilot service runs two small vans around the historic Rail District along Main and Elm Streets, from Frisco Street to North County Road.

Cost: Free

Free Hours: Fri 4–10 p.m., Sat 9 a.m.–10 p.m., Sun 12–8 p.m.

One van seats 6, the other up to 12.

GoZone On-Demand Rideshare

App-based rides within the central Frisco GoZone area.

Hours: Mon–Fri, 6 a.m.–6 p.m.

Cost: $3–$5 per person (cashless, pay in app)

(cashless, pay in app) Deal: New Frisco users get 2 free rides with code “2FreeFrisco” in the GoZone app through Dec. 31, 2026 (extra passengers also free on those two rides).

New Frisco users get with code in the GoZone app through (extra passengers also free on those two rides). Paratransit users ride at half price.

Demand Response – Paratransit

Curb‑to‑curb service in Frisco and parts of Plano via DCTA.