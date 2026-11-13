Frisco’s food scene is busy and growing, and a lot of spots are looking for steady, friendly help. Here are a few solid options if you like working with food and people.

Employer: Croix Bakehouse

Croix Bakehouse Location: Frisco, TX

Salary: $15.00 per hour

Type: Part-time (about 12–29 hours/week )

(about ) Schedule: 2 or 4 days/week, Mon–Thu only, Fri–Sun off

Hands-on role in an artisan bakery making sourdough, croissants, pastries, and focaccia sandwiches. Great if you want a set weekday schedule, training provided, and an employee discount on the good stuff.

Employer: Salute Italian Restaurant

Salute Italian Restaurant Location: Frisco, TX

Salary: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Hours: Business hours 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Saute/fry cook role in a fast-paced, professional kitchen with evening shifts only. Good fit if you have a few years of cooking experience, like busy weekend service, and want a flexible schedule.

Employer: Tom Thumb Supermarket (Albertsons Companies)

(Albertsons Companies) Location: Frisco, TX

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive wages )

Not listed (described as ) Type: Full-time

Mix of hands-on baking support and customer service—prepping dough, glazing pastries, helping bake, and serving shoppers. Comes with store discounts, flexible schedules, and benefits for eligible employees, plus room to grow with a big grocery brand.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same place. Don’t wait too long; good food jobs in Frisco go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.