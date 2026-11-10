🛒 Frisco, TX Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Frisco’s service and retail scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up both in-store and online. Here are a few solid options if you like helping people and want steady work.

Employer: Greenway Automotive (Frisco Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram)

Greenway Automotive (Frisco Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram) Location: Frisco, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with customers and techs to diagnose issues, write repair orders, and keep people updated on their vehicles. This role is great if you have dealership experience and want strong income potential, mentorship, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid vacation.

Employer: Petco

Location: Frisco, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead on the sales floor, open and close the store, and help customers find what their pets need. Good fit if you have retail experience, like working around animals, and want a path into store leadership with training and growth opportunities.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Frisco, TX (remote/onsite options)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.21 – $31.90 per hour

Handle customer questions through online chat, help with orders and accounts, and keep detailed records of each conversation. Ideal if you type fast, write clearly, and want to work from home or in an office without phone calls.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are also a chance to learn what you really want.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.