How to use Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon signals

Drivers and walkers in Frisco should follow clear rules at Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons to cross safely. For drivers, signal meanings are: flashing yellow – slow down, solid yellow – prepare to stop, solid red – stop, flashing red – stop, then go with care, and no lights – proceed with care. Pedestrians should press the button, wait for the WALK symbol, not start crossing on the DON'T WALK hand, make eye contact with drivers, and stay alert to traffic in all lanes while crossing. Learn more: https://tinyurl.com/4vwafbwk and https://www.friscotexas.gov/568/School-Zone-Safety

This content is adapted from materials provided by Frisco Police Department