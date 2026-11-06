🎁 Free Items Around Frisco Neighbors Are Sharing Today

Frisco neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds for your home and garage.

Item: Car cup holder trash cans

Condition: Normal wear and tear from car use; one has prominent markings from falling out of the car a few times

Location: Preston Vineyards IV, Frisco, TX (PPU near Preston and Rolator)

Category: Automotive

Source: nextdoor.com

Small trash cans that fit in your car’s cup holders. Good for keeping your car tidy, with some cosmetic wear noted by the owner.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Char-Broil grill

Condition: Push-button ignition does not work; needs a lighter to ignite. Owner says they haven’t used it in over 5 years

Location: The Trails, Frisco, TX

Category: Garden / Outdoor cooking

Source: nextdoor.com

Gas grill for outdoor cooking. You’ll need a lighter to start it, and it’s been sitting unused for several years, so plan to check and clean it before use.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Reebok treadmill

Condition: Good condition (per owner)

Location: Phillips Creek Ranch, Frisco, TX

Category: Sports & outdoors / Fitness

Source: nextdoor.com

Home treadmill for walking or running indoors. Described as in good condition; be sure to ask about help loading and moving it, as treadmills can be heavy.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free deals like these tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.