💰 Frisco, TX Accounting Pros: Multiple Manager-Level Roles

Frisco’s finance scene is busy right now, especially for experienced managers. If you’ve got public accounting or audit chops, there are several solid paths to grow your career here.

Employer: Distinct (recruiting for an independent mid-market CPA firm)

Distinct (recruiting for an independent mid-market CPA firm) Location: Frisco, TX (hybrid)

(hybrid) Salary: $125,000–$160,000 + bonus after tax season

Type: Full-time

Heavy on planning and advisory work with senior leadership, not just compliance. Clear path beyond Manager, hybrid schedule, and you’ll own complex individual and business tax clients while coaching junior staff. CPA and 5+ years in public tax required.

Employer: Baker Tilly

Location: Frisco, TX (cloud-based, multi-client)

(cloud-based, multi-client) Salary: $78,200–$129,200 (stated range)

(stated range) Type: Full-time

Lead outsourced accounting for multiple nonprofit clients in a cloud environment. You’ll oversee monthly/quarterly reporting, controls, and advisory work, plus mentor staff and improve processes. Bachelor’s in Accounting and 5+ years pro accounting experience with NFP and public/BPO experience required; CPA/MBA preferred.

Employer: Baker Tilly US

Location: Frisco, TX

Salary (Frisco range): $112,700–$257,400

Type: Full-time

Manager role in risk advisory focused on banks and other financial institutions. You’ll lead internal audit/SOX work, assess controls, advise executives on risk, and manage engagement teams with strong growth potential. 5+ years in risk/internal or external audit, and CPA or CIA strongly preferred.

Employer: HEI Hotels & Resorts – Sheraton Stonebriar

Location: Frisco, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Overnight role handling hotel night audit and daily revenue reports at a newly renovated Sheraton near major corporate HQs. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with numbers and hotel systems, and like quiet night shifts. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and hotel discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Frisco employers are growing fast, and experience like yours is in demand.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.