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🏥 Frisco TX Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Now Hiring
Frisco’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and specialty centers opening up around PGA and beyond. Here are several local roles hiring now, from entry-level caregiving to advanced imaging and lab work.
Caregiver (Part-Time)
- Employer: CENC Care Services LLC
- Location: Frisco, TX (in-person, client homes)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $15.00/hour
Help seniors with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, meals, light housekeeping, rides to appointments, and companionship. No experience required—just empathy, a good attitude, and a willingness to learn; on-the-job training and a flexible schedule are included.
CT Technologist – PGA (Full-Time)
- Employer: Blue Star Imaging / Dallas Cowboys
- Location: Frisco, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Perform CT scans in a fast-paced imaging setting, working closely with radiologists and clinical staff. Requires ARRT RT(R), CT certification or eligibility, at least 1 year of CT experience, and a current Texas license, plus the ability to lift patients and stand for long periods.
Note: A second posting for this same CT Technologist role exists, but it’s the same position at Blue Star Imaging, so it’s listed here once.
Lab Tech 2 – BSW PGA Frisco
- Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health
- Location: BSW PGA Frisco, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: Day, 7 on / 7 off (Thu–Wed, 8:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m.)
- Pay: Not listed
Handle specimen receiving and processing, basic lab procedures, and possible phlebotomy while supporting medical technologists. Role comes with health benefits, 401(k) match up to 5%, tuition reimbursement, and PTO from Day 1; prefers 3+ years hospital phlebotomy and specimen processing experience.
If something here fits you, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume, and apply this week while these spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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