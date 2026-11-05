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Frisco
🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Frisco, TX
3 days ago
Frisco’s food scene is booming, and a lot of spots are adding to their teams right now. If you like fast‑paced work, friendly people, and free or discounted food, these are worth a look.
General Utility Worker – Texas Heart Hospital Frisco
- Employer: Aramark
- Location: Frisco, TX (Texas Heart Hospital)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role keeps the hospital kitchen running smoothly: cleaning, dish/pot washing, checking food temps, and helping with deliveries and storage. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, don’t mind physical work, and want steady hours with a large, stable employer.
Lead Cook 4, PM Line | Full Time
- Employer: Hyatt Regency Frisco – Dallas
- Location: Frisco, TX (Stonebriar Centre area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Evening line lead role in a busy hotel kitchen, ideal if you have 4+ years line cook experience and can run multiple stations. Comes with hotel perks like free staff meals, free parking, global room discounts, and solid benefits for full‑time staff.
Cajero – Cena/Turno de cierre
- Employer: Raising Cane’s
- Location: Frisco, TX
- Type: Hourly, part-time or full-time (various shifts)
- Starting pay: $12.00/hour
Puesto de cajero y miembro de equipo para el turno de cena/cierre. Trabajo de ritmo rápido atendiendo clientes, tomando órdenes y ayudando a mantener el restaurante limpio, con capacitación pagada, horarios flexibles y beneficios para la tripulación por horas.
Cook – Evening & Late Night Shift
- Employer: Raising Cane’s
- Location: Frisco, TX
- Type: Hourly, evening & late night
- Starting pay: $12.00/hour
Back‑of‑house role cooking chicken fingers and keeping the kitchen humming in a fun, high‑energy setting. Entry‑level friendly with paid training, weekly pay, flexible schedules, and a clear path to higher pay and roles like Bird Specialist or Certified Trainer.
Customer Service Associate – Morning & Lunch Shift
- Employer: Raising Cane’s
- Location: Frisco, TX
- Type: Hourly, morning & lunch
- Starting pay: $12.00/hour
Front‑of‑house job taking orders, running food, and keeping the dining room clean. Good for early birds who want no experience required, weekly pay, flexible hours, and benefits like no‑cost therapy and discounts.
Cocinero – Turno de tarde y noche
- Employer: Raising Cane’s
- Location: Frisco, TX
- Type: Hourly, tarde y noche
- Starting pay: $12.00/hour
Versión en español del puesto de cocinero, con las mismas funciones: preparar comida, mantener la cocina limpia y trabajar en equipo en un ambiente rápido y divertido. Incluye capacitación pagada, horarios flexibles y beneficios médicos y de 401(k) para quienes califican.
Restaurant Crewmember – Dinner/Close Shift
- Employer: Raising Cane’s
- Location: Frisco, TX
- Type: Hourly, dinner/close
- Starting pay: $12.00/hour
All‑around crew role where you’ll do a bit of everything: take orders, run food, clean, and support the team. Great first job with no experience needed, weekly pay, and the chance to earn up to $1.50/hour more in your first year.
Tripulante de Restaurante – Turno Cena/Cierre
- Employer: Raising Cane’s
- Location: Frisco, TX
- Type: Hourly, cena/cierre
- Starting pay: $12.00/hour
Versión en español del puesto de tripulante de restaurante para turno de cena/cierre. Trabajo ideal si buscas un ambiente divertido, horarios flexibles, tiempo libre pagado (según horas trabajadas) y un equipo que valora el trabajo duro y la actitud positiva.
Starbucks Manager
- Employer: Tom Thumb (Albertsons Companies)
- Location: Frisco, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the in‑store Starbucks: manage baristas, handle scheduling and inventory, and make sure drinks and service hit Starbucks standards. Good step up if you have retail or coffee shop leadership experience and want weekly pay, store discounts, and full benefits for eligible associates.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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