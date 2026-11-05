🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Frisco, TX

Frisco’s food scene is booming, and a lot of spots are adding to their teams right now. If you like fast‑paced work, friendly people, and free or discounted food, these are worth a look.

Employer: Aramark

Aramark Location: Frisco, TX (Texas Heart Hospital)

(Texas Heart Hospital) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps the hospital kitchen running smoothly: cleaning, dish/pot washing, checking food temps, and helping with deliveries and storage. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, don’t mind physical work, and want steady hours with a large, stable employer.

Employer: Hyatt Regency Frisco – Dallas

Location: Frisco, TX (Stonebriar Centre area)

(Stonebriar Centre area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Evening line lead role in a busy hotel kitchen, ideal if you have 4+ years line cook experience and can run multiple stations. Comes with hotel perks like free staff meals, free parking, global room discounts, and solid benefits for full‑time staff.

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Location: Frisco, TX

Type: Hourly, part-time or full-time (various shifts)

Hourly, part-time or full-time (various shifts) Starting pay: $12.00/hour

Puesto de cajero y miembro de equipo para el turno de cena/cierre. Trabajo de ritmo rápido atendiendo clientes, tomando órdenes y ayudando a mantener el restaurante limpio, con capacitación pagada, horarios flexibles y beneficios para la tripulación por horas.

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Location: Frisco, TX

Type: Hourly, evening & late night

Hourly, evening & late night Starting pay: $12.00/hour

Back‑of‑house role cooking chicken fingers and keeping the kitchen humming in a fun, high‑energy setting. Entry‑level friendly with paid training, weekly pay, flexible schedules, and a clear path to higher pay and roles like Bird Specialist or Certified Trainer.

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Location: Frisco, TX

Type: Hourly, morning & lunch

Hourly, morning & lunch Starting pay: $12.00/hour

Front‑of‑house job taking orders, running food, and keeping the dining room clean. Good for early birds who want no experience required, weekly pay, flexible hours, and benefits like no‑cost therapy and discounts.

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Location: Frisco, TX

Type: Hourly, tarde y noche

Hourly, tarde y noche Starting pay: $12.00/hour

Versión en español del puesto de cocinero, con las mismas funciones: preparar comida, mantener la cocina limpia y trabajar en equipo en un ambiente rápido y divertido. Incluye capacitación pagada, horarios flexibles y beneficios médicos y de 401(k) para quienes califican.

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Location: Frisco, TX

Type: Hourly, dinner/close

Hourly, dinner/close Starting pay: $12.00/hour

All‑around crew role where you’ll do a bit of everything: take orders, run food, clean, and support the team. Great first job with no experience needed, weekly pay, and the chance to earn up to $1.50/hour more in your first year.

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Location: Frisco, TX

Type: Hourly, cena/cierre

Hourly, cena/cierre Starting pay: $12.00/hour

Versión en español del puesto de tripulante de restaurante para turno de cena/cierre. Trabajo ideal si buscas un ambiente divertido, horarios flexibles, tiempo libre pagado (según horas trabajadas) y un equipo que valora el trabajo duro y la actitud positiva.

Employer: Tom Thumb (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Frisco, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the in‑store Starbucks: manage baristas, handle scheduling and inventory, and make sure drinks and service hit Starbucks standards. Good step up if you have retail or coffee shop leadership experience and want weekly pay, store discounts, and full benefits for eligible associates.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.