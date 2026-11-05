🛒 Frisco TX Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Frisco’s retail and food spots are busy and hiring. If you like talking to people and keeping a fast pace, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: H-E-B

H-E-B Location: Frisco, TX (FM 423 / Hwy 380)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the seafood and perishables department stocked, fresh, and clean while answering questions and helping customers with their orders. Good fit if you like hands-on work, staying busy, and talking with shoppers.

Employer: The North Face

Location: Stonebriar, Frisco, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50 – $24.00/hour + incentive potential

Lead the sales floor, coach associates, and keep the store running smoothly while delivering strong customer service. Great for someone with 1+ year retail or leadership experience who wants growth and bonus potential.

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Location: Frisco, TX

Type: Hourly crew (restaurant)

Hourly crew (restaurant) Pay: $12.00/hour, con posibilidad de aumentos dentro del primer año

Atiende a los clientes en el drive-thru y en el comedor, prepara pedidos y ayuda a mantener el restaurante limpio. Puesto de nivel inicial, no se requiere experiencia, con capacitación pagada y beneficios para empleados por horas.

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Location: Frisco, TX

Type: Hourly crew (restaurant)

Hourly crew (restaurant) Pay: Starting at $12.00/hour, con aumentos posibles el primer año

Work the front of house taking orders, running drinks, and working the drive-thru, mainly on dinner/closing shifts. Entry-level with paid training, weekly pay, flexible schedules, and access to benefits like PTO and 401(k) (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Memory Block

Location: Stonebriar Mall, Frisco, TX

Type: Part-time (weekends)

Pay: $10.00 – $17.00/hour based on sales

Perfect if you’re outgoing and not shy about talking to strangers—your job is to approach shoppers and send interested people to the sales team. Light weekend hours (5–10 hours/week) with paid training and chances to earn more.

Employer: Memory Block

Location: Stonebriar Mall, Frisco, TX

Type: Part-time (20–30 hours/week)

Pay: From $17.00/hour + tips

Engage shoppers, demo personalized photo products, and close sales at the kiosk. No experience needed, paid training, flexible schedule, and employee discount make this a strong option if you like sales and people.

Employer: Floyd’s 99 Barbershop

Location: Frisco, TX

Type: Full-time and part-time available

Pay: $13.00 – $15.00/hour to start, based on experience and availability

Be the first face guests see—manage check-ins, phones, payments, and retail product sales in a busy, music-filled barbershop. Comes with potential medical, dental, vision, and other benefits for eligible full-time staff, plus advancement opportunities.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Frisco spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.