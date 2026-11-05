🔧 Frisco, TX Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Frisco’s growing fast, and that means steady work keeping buildings, clubs, and offices in top shape. Here are several hands-on roles where you can stay active, work with your hands, and see the results right away.

Employer: Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Location: Frisco, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Apartment community role handling service requests, make-readies, groundskeeping, pool and preventive maintenance. Good fit if you have some maintenance experience, can troubleshoot HVAC, plumbing, and electrical, and don’t mind a varied schedule with some weekends and on-call work.

Employer: Invited Clubs

Location: Frisco, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keeps a private club’s indoor and outdoor areas clean and in good working order, from restrooms and locker rooms to dining and common spaces. Mix of housekeeping and light facility maintenance, with benefits for full-time staff and a schedule that can include weekends and holidays.

Employer: Diverse Cleaning Solutions

Location: Frisco, TX

Type: Part-time (10–15 hrs/week)

Pay: $17/hour

Covers short cleaning shifts at different Frisco-area sites like offices, restaurants, and a funeral home. Great if you want flexible, extra income and can work evenings, one weekend night, and some weekday mornings with reliable transportation.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.