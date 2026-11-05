🎨 Frisco Arts & Media: Multiple Creative Roles, Up to $114K+

Frisco’s creative scene is busy right now—great mix of corporate digital roles and fun, in-person performance gigs. If you’re into design, dance, or drawing, there’s something here for you.

Employer: T-Mobile

T-Mobile Location: Frisco, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Total target cash $63,690 – $114,950 (base $57,900 – $104,500)

Help run and improve T-Mobile’s internal digital platforms and intranet. This role blends UX/UI, content strategy, analytics, and stakeholder collaboration—great fit if you’ve got a couple years in digital product or content management and like using data to shape user experiences. Strong writing, web tech basics (HTML/CSS/JSON), and cross-team work are key here, plus solid benefits and bonus potential.

Employer: DFW Radiance Dazzlers

Location: Frisco, TX

Type: Part-time / Contract, in-person (18+ only)

Pay: Described as a paid role (exact rate not listed)

Join a pro-style dance and cheer performance team that appears at big events like Dallas Mavs, Texas Legends, Stars, Allen Americans, and more. It’s a high-energy gig with a strong “sisterhood” vibe; experience in pro dance/cheer is ideal, but they’re open to training if you’re committed and passionate.

Employer: Kaman's Art Shoppes

Location: Universal Kids Resort, Frisco, TX 75033

Type: Part-time, seasonal (in-person)

Pay: From $16.00/hour, plus potential to earn more based on sales

Draw live caricatures and help create fun memories for families at the new Universal Kids Resort. Training is provided, schedules are flexible (great for students), but you’ll need to be outgoing, dependable, and okay working outdoors on evenings, weekends, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.