PROSPER--- For the first time in Frisco ISD history, the Reedy volleyball team made a second appearance in the UIL state tournament.

With the toughest test of their season coming in the Class 5A Division I state semifinals, they drew the reigning champions in a fully healthy Highland Park squad at Prosper Rock Hill Saturday afternoon.

Reedy came out strong early, claiming the first point in all three sets, but Highland Park would take the final point in each, securing the victory in straight sets (27-25, 25-16, 25-15).

“This is a team that doesn’t back down from a fight,” said Reedy (32-7) head coach Katie Rudd. “That’s one of the reasons we’ve been so successful. We continued to learn about who we are as a team instead of plateauing out. Especially this run, we had to fight against some really good teams. It’s shows our character and who we are as a program that you can push us and we fight back.”

And on the topic of fight, Reedy’s best came in the first set. They secured the first three points of the contest thanks to a pair of assists from senior setter Karina Crowder, who logged 15 for the match, to juniors Kai Anderson and Camryn Corso.

A 5-2 advantage manifested when Crowder found senior Bree Benningfield and sophomore Rhys Walker.

A trio of miscues made it 8-3 before Highland Park strung five points together with a pair of assists from senior Anna Lee to junior Marlee Roehm along with a pair of aces from junior Taylor Toomay.

Tied at 8-8, the teams would trade points up to a 16-16 stalemate before Highland Park found another five-point run.

The combination of senior Allie Hudgins and junior Sarah Floyd – listed at 6 foot 4 and 6 foot 3, respectively – became lethal on both sides of the net, forming a wall Reedy had difficulty hitting over and creating angles that were almost impossible to defend.

A pair of aces form Reedy sophomore Maddie Wilkins shrunk the deficit to 22-20 and a pair of timely swings from Corso knotted the set once again at 23-all.

A block at the net from Benningfield would put her team up 25-24, but Highland Park used a pair of assists from Lee to Floyd as part of a run of three straight points to steal set one, 27-25.

Reedy would open the second set as they did all three by scoring the first point off a timely dump from Corso.

Lee assisted her twin towers in Floyd and Hudgins to take a 5-3 lead before another point-trading session got underway. Another pair of Lee assists along with a Hudgins ace gave them a 14-9 edge before a pivotal turning point in contest.

Reedy would secure the next two points with a shot landing out of bounds and an assist from Crowder to senior Mariah Akinsola, priming a potential push-back, trailing 14-11.

The Lady Scots would shut that idea down by grabbing a trio of points off yet another Lee pair of assists and a Floyd ace.

Junior setter Esha Nutakki would find Benningfield for a pair of kills, but highland Park dominated the remainder, stringing together another five points before Lee found Hudgins and then freshman Annabelle Strohbehn to shut down set two, 25-16.

Highland Park was in full form by the third set, seeing its crowd fill the arena despite fielding about half of the Reedy faithful.

After jumping out to a 5-3 lead, Highland Park took the next four points off a trio of Lee assists, two to Roehm, and another Floyd ace. Senior libero Landry Carroll scored her second ace of the match to push the advantage out to 14-5.

A block at the net from Benningfield and ace from Wilkins would cut the lead to 14-8, but it wouldn’t be long before Lee continued her playmaking ways, finding Strohbehn and Floyd for powerful swings for points on the outside.

Benningfield would add one final block at the net before Nutakki found Corso for the final Reedy point of the season, making it 24-14 in Highland Park’s favor.

Down to its final point, the Reedy swing would land out of bounds, closing the door on the set, 25-15, along with their season, as the Lions became the first Frisco ISD volleyball program to appear in multiple state tournaments.

“These girls play at such a high level in club and have been part of a program that has been successful,” said Rudd. “We don’t have to talk about how special this is, they know this community supports and their parents support them, all 18 girls love playing the game and love each other.”