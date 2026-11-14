FRISCO – The Frisco football team utilized an old-fashioned, ground-and-pound rushing attack to beat Colleyville Heritage 37-27 in a Class 5A Division II bi-district playoff game at the Ford Center on Friday.

Senior Brennen Lacey ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns to lead the way for Frisco (8-3), as the Raccoons amassed 354 yards on the ground.

“We like to run the ball and it was a matter of controlling the line of scrimmage,” said Frisco head coach Jeff Harbert. “Establishing the ground game is something we knew we had to do in order to win.”

With both teams struggling early on offense, Heritage (6-5) scored the only points in the first quarter on a 30-yard field goal by Andrew Roy.

Frisco ripped off 17 unanswered points in the second quarter, with senior J’Siah Watson’s 100-yard interception return for a touchdown giving the Raccoons a 17-3 lead with just under four minutes remaining in the first half.

Senior Lowery Asel gave Frisco its first lead at 7-3 with his 66-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter, and his 25-yard field goal increased the lead to 10-3 before Watson’s pick-six.

“Winning the turnover battle is always key,” said Harbert. "Watson's play was huge and gave us some much-needed momentum heading into the second half.”

Roy kicked another field goal on the last play of the second quarter, and the Panthers cut the lead to 17-13 on a short touchdown run by Gabriel Bass with 9:02 remaining in the third quarter.

Bass led all rushers with 141 yards on 34 carries.

Lacey’s 75-yard touchdown run on Frisco’s ensuing possession gave the Raccoons a 23-13 cushion, and senior Brenden Bounds’ 64-yard quarterback keeper pushed the lead to 30-20 with 4:49 left in the third quarter.

Trevi Preische’s nine-yard touchdown reception, his second of the night, reduced the lead to 30-27 late in the third frame.

Lacey’s second touchdown came on a 7-yard run at the beginning of the fourth quarter, capping an eight play, 70-yard drive to put Frisco on top 37-27.

Frisco sealed the victory when senior Jayel Graham intercepted a pass to thwart a late Heritage drive.

Asel rushed for 117 yards and the one touchdown, while Bounds ran for 80 yards and a score and added 65 passing yards.

The Raccoons advance to the area round of the 5A Division II bracket and will next take on El Paso Chapin or Wichita Falls Legacy at a time and place to be determined.