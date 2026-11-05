🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Now Hiring in Friendswood

Friendswood’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people, and flexible hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Friendswood, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay, competitive wages)

Cook made-from-scratch meals in a busy, team-focused kitchen. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, training, and chances to move up, plus a health and wellness package (details on their careers site).

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Friendswood, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive hourly rate and benefits)

Help run the store with a focus on costs, inventory, cash, and customer service. You get training with a big national brand, benefits, career growth, and menu discounts in a fast-paced, stable environment.

Employer: Denny’s (multi-unit operator)

Location: Friendswood, TX

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Salary: From $10.00/hour

Be the first and last smile guests see, greeting, seating, and cashing out diners. Role offers employee discount, flexible schedule, health insurance, and growth potential if you have at least 1 year host/hostess experience and can work weekends/holidays.

Employer: Star Cinema Grill (Culinary Khancepts)

Location: Friendswood, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay)

Welcome guests to a dine-in movie theater, help with tickets and reservations, seat guests, and answer questions. Perks include flexible schedules, growth opportunities, restaurant & pharmacy discounts, free movies, and potential medical/dental/vision and 401(k).

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.