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📅 Veterans Memorial open house on Nov. 11 at 3 p.m.

4 days ago
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📅 Veterans Memorial open house in Friendsville

Join neighbors at the Friendsville Veterans Memorial on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. for an open house and ceremony.

You can:

  • See the progress of construction on the new memorial
  • Take part in honoring the men and women who have served our country
  • Hear from official speakers
  • Witness a rifle squad salute

The event is open to everyone and is meant to bring the community together to honor and remember veterans and celebrate this special memorial.

Location: Friendsville Veterans Memorial Date & Time: November 11, 2026 – 3:00 p.m.

Hosted by Ken Hinebaugh and the Friendsville Veterans Memorial team.

More Info: Open House ~ Veterans Memorial – November 11, 2026...

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