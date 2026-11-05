📅 Veterans Memorial open house on Nov. 11 at 3 p.m.

📅 Veterans Memorial open house in Friendsville

Join neighbors at the Friendsville Veterans Memorial on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. for an open house and ceremony.

You can:

See the progress of construction on the new memorial

on the new memorial Take part in honoring the men and women who have served our country

Hear from official speakers

Witness a rifle squad salute

The event is open to everyone and is meant to bring the community together to honor and remember veterans and celebrate this special memorial.

Location: Friendsville Veterans Memorial Date & Time: November 11, 2026 – 3:00 p.m.

Hosted by Ken Hinebaugh and the Friendsville Veterans Memorial team.