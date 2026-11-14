📅 Free Turkey Bingo & Scavenger Hunt in Fridley

Bring the family out for Turkey Bingo on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 2:00–4:00 PM at the Moore Lake Park Building, 5980 Central Ave NE, Fridley, MN 55432.

This is a free community event for all ages. Play bingo for a chance to win a turkey, then enjoy a turkey scavenger hunt in the park.

Registration is required and you should only register for one session. Parking is available near the building or in the north parking lot of the park.

Sponsored by the Fridley Lions.