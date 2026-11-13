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Fridley
🏗️ Fridley, MN Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings $80K+
9 days ago
Fridley’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in advanced manufacturing and electronics. If you’re into design, controls, or hardware systems, there are some strong options here.
Design Engineer II – Thermal Solutions
- Employer: Minco Products, Inc
- Location: Fridley, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000–$105,000/year
- Work on custom thermal solutions for medical, aerospace, defense, and energy customers. Great fit if you have 3+ years in mechanical or electrical design, know SolidWorks, and like leading projects from concept through production.
Design Engineer I – Thermal Solutions
- Employer: Minco Products, Inc
- Location: Fridley, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Entry-level/early-career version of the Thermal Solutions role, focused on new product development and supporting design projects. Good for recent or newer ME/EE grads who want hands-on experience with 3D CAD and manufacturing.
Controls Engineer
- Employer: Minco Products, Inc
- Location: Fridley, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Design and improve automation and control systems for manufacturing, including PLCs, HMIs, SCADA, motion control, and data acquisition. Ideal if you have 3+ years in controls/automation and enjoy troubleshooting and process improvement.
Electronic Systems Technical Advisor – Hardware #MN247
- Employer: Cummins Inc.
- Location: Fridley, MN (On-site with flexibility)
- Type: Exempt, experienced
- Salary: $145,475–$190,800/year (range listed; min salary note: $127,200)
- Senior-level role leading electronic hardware design and validation for sensors, actuators, control units, and harnesses. Great if you’re strong in digital electronics, mechatronics, DFMEA/PFMEA, FTA, and system requirements and want to mentor other engineers.
- Posting window: Open through 11/30/26 (extended due to holiday).
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on the full posting that might fit your background.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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