Fridley’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in advanced manufacturing and electronics. If you’re into design, controls, or hardware systems, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Minco Products, Inc

Minco Products, Inc Location: Fridley, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$105,000/year

Work on custom thermal solutions for medical, aerospace, defense, and energy customers. Great fit if you have 3+ years in mechanical or electrical design, know SolidWorks, and like leading projects from concept through production.

Employer: Minco Products, Inc

Minco Products, Inc Location: Fridley, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Entry-level/early-career version of the Thermal Solutions role, focused on new product development and supporting design projects. Good for recent or newer ME/EE grads who want hands-on experience with 3D CAD and manufacturing.

Employer: Minco Products, Inc

Minco Products, Inc Location: Fridley, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Design and improve automation and control systems for manufacturing, including PLCs, HMIs, SCADA, motion control, and data acquisition. Ideal if you have 3+ years in controls/automation and enjoy troubleshooting and process improvement.

Employer: Cummins Inc.

Location: Fridley, MN (On-site with flexibility)

Type: Exempt, experienced

Salary: $145,475–$190,800/year (range listed; min salary note: $127,200 )

(range listed; min salary note: ) Senior-level role leading electronic hardware design and validation for sensors, actuators, control units, and harnesses. Great if you’re strong in digital electronics, mechatronics, DFMEA/PFMEA, FTA, and system requirements and want to mentor other engineers.

for sensors, actuators, control units, and harnesses. Great if you’re strong in and want to mentor other engineers. Posting window: Open through 11/30/26 (extended due to holiday).

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on the full posting that might fit your background.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.