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🏭 Fridley Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple $25+/hr Openings
Fridley’s factories are busy right now, and a lot of local plants are hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.
Production Supervisor
- Employer: Minco Products, Inc
- Location: Fridley, MN (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $78,000 – $84,000/year
Lead a full product family at a high-tech manufacturer serving medical, aerospace, and more. You’ll guide a production team, hit safety and quality goals, and help train and grow employees.
Prototype Technician I, Thermal Solutions
- Employer: Minco Products, Inc
- Location: Fridley, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25 – $30/hour
Hands-on role building and testing new thermal products before they go to full production. Great fit if you have 5+ years manufacturing experience and like problem-solving with engineers in a fast-paced environment.
Clamp Truck Operator
- Employer: International Paper
- Location: Fridley, MN
- Type: Full-time, days (7am–3pm, Mon–Fri) + overtime
- Pay: $27.40/hour
Operate a clamp truck to unload, move, and organize paper rolls for a major packaging company. Day shift, steady hours, and a strong benefits package with health, retirement, and paid time off.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related openings at the same plant.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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