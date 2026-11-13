Fridley’s factories are busy right now, and a lot of local plants are hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Minco Products, Inc

Minco Products, Inc Location: Fridley, MN (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,000 – $84,000/year

Lead a full product family at a high-tech manufacturer serving medical, aerospace, and more. You’ll guide a production team, hit safety and quality goals, and help train and grow employees.

Employer: Minco Products, Inc

Minco Products, Inc Location: Fridley, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25 – $30/hour

Hands-on role building and testing new thermal products before they go to full production. Great fit if you have 5+ years manufacturing experience and like problem-solving with engineers in a fast-paced environment.

Employer: International Paper

International Paper Location: Fridley, MN

Type: Full-time, days (7am–3pm, Mon–Fri) + overtime

Pay: $27.40/hour

Operate a clamp truck to unload, move, and organize paper rolls for a major packaging company. Day shift, steady hours, and a strong benefits package with health, retirement, and paid time off.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related openings at the same plant.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.