🏭 Fridley Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Hands-On Openings

Fridley’s making things happen right now—literally. If you like building, fixing, or leading on the production floor, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Medtronic

Medtronic Location: Fridley, MN (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $152,800 – $229,200/year + short-term incentive (MIP)

Application window expected to close: 21 Nov 2026

Lead advanced manufacturing for next‑gen implantable medical devices—laser welding, precision joining, coil winding, and more. This is a senior technical leadership role with global impact, strong pay, and a deep benefits package at a major medical technology company.

Employer: Acme Metal Spinning, Inc.

Acme Metal Spinning, Inc. Location: Fridley, MN (In person)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $23.50 – $29.00/hour

Hands-on, physical work learning a rare trade you can’t get in tech school—they train you to become a metal spinner. Good fit if you like working with tools, reading blueprints, and want long-term stability, with health insurance, 401(k), profit sharing, and paid time off.

Employer: Certified Power Solutions

Certified Power Solutions Location: Fridley, MN

Type: Full-time (listed as internship category, but described as a lead production role)

Full-time (listed as internship category, but described as a lead production role) Salary: $30.00/hour

Lead day‑to‑day electronic assembly, testing, and troubleshooting while mentoring others on the production floor. Great if you have a couple years of electronics experience and want to step into a lead role focused on quality, problem‑solving, and continuous improvement.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—roles like these often lead to other openings at the same companies.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.