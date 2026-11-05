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🏭 Fridley Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Hands-On Openings
Fridley’s making things happen right now—literally. If you like building, fixing, or leading on the production floor, these local roles are worth a look.
Senior Principal Advanced Manufacturing Engineer, Laser Processing & Precision Joining
- Employer: Medtronic
- Location: Fridley, MN (Onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $152,800 – $229,200/year + short-term incentive (MIP)
- Application window expected to close: 21 Nov 2026
Lead advanced manufacturing for next‑gen implantable medical devices—laser welding, precision joining, coil winding, and more. This is a senior technical leadership role with global impact, strong pay, and a deep benefits package at a major medical technology company.
Metal Shop / Metal Spinner
- Employer: Acme Metal Spinning, Inc.
- Location: Fridley, MN (In person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $23.50 – $29.00/hour
Hands-on, physical work learning a rare trade you can’t get in tech school—they train you to become a metal spinner. Good fit if you like working with tools, reading blueprints, and want long-term stability, with health insurance, 401(k), profit sharing, and paid time off.
Lead Electronics Technician
- Employer: Certified Power Solutions
- Location: Fridley, MN
- Type: Full-time (listed as internship category, but described as a lead production role)
- Salary: $30.00/hour
Lead day‑to‑day electronic assembly, testing, and troubleshooting while mentoring others on the production floor. Great if you have a couple years of electronics experience and want to step into a lead role focused on quality, problem‑solving, and continuous improvement.
If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—roles like these often lead to other openings at the same companies.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.