🛒 Fridley Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Fridley retail is busy right now—big box stores are hiring and offering solid perks, weekend pay bumps, and room to grow.

Below are several customer service and retail roles hiring now in Fridley, MN.

Employer: Menards

Menards Location: Fridley, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay/Perks: Extra $3/hour on Sat/Sun, store discount, profit sharing, medical and dental plans, flexible scheduling

Work outside, help customers in the yard, and use equipment to load/unload trucks and move product to the sales floor. On-the-job training and a strong promote-from-within culture make this a good fit if you want a long-term retail career.

Employer: Menards

Menards Location: Fridley, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay/Perks: Extra $3/hour on weekends, store discount, profit sharing, flexible scheduling, dental plan

Help customers with online order pickup and organize deliveries while also assisting on the sales floor. Great if you want flexible hours, weekend pay bumps, and retail experience without a full-time schedule.

Employer: Sam's Club (Walmart)

Location: 8150 University Ave NE, Fridley, MN 55432

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00–$31.00/hour plus possible premiums ( $0.35–$3.00/hour )

plus possible premiums ( ) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, company-paid life insurance, PTO/PPTO, parental leave, disability, store discounts, Live Better U fully paid education

Lead a team on the sales floor, support members, handle stocking and merchandising, and help with online order staging. This is a strong step up if you have retail + customer service experience and want leadership duties with good pay and full benefits.

If something here looks right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these kinds of roles in Fridley tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.