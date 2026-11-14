A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet. Snow is expected, with more snow of up to 6 inches. The advisory is in place until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

Roads may be slippery, and travel could be hard. The Monday morning and evening drives may be affected. Drivers are told to slow down and use care while on the road. For road conditions, people can call 5 1 1 for updates.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®