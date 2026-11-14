📅 Sierra Unified update: finish strong before Thanksgiving

Sierra Unified is heading into the final week before Thanksgiving break, and students are encouraged to use this time to finish strong, turn in missing assignments, and get caught up so they can enjoy the holiday.

The district congratulates all fall student-athletes in volleyball, football, golf, and swimming, and thanks coaches, families, and supporters for their role this season.

A special thank-you goes to everyone attending the FFA Silver 65 Dinner on November 14 for supporting student programs.

Two Foothill Elementary staff members will be honored by the Fresno County Office of Education on November 19:

Joanna Dunn , first grade teacher – finalist for Fresno County Teacher of the Year

, first grade teacher – finalist for Lori McClelland, cafeteria manager – finalist for Fresno County Classified Employee of the Year

The district also notes that Measure U campus modernization work (demolition and abatement) is ongoing, and applications for extra facilities funding have been submitted under Proposition 2.