A strong thunderstorm is moving through north central Tulare County near Kings Canyon National Park on Nov 13. Radar shows the storm about 13 miles northeast of Three Rivers and 38 miles northeast of Visalia, moving east at 15 mph. The storm may bring pea size hail and wind gusts under 30 mph.

Areas that may be hit include Bearpaw Ranger Station, Redwood Meadow Patrol Cabin, Pear Lake Ranger Station, Marble Fork Kaweah, Lodgepole Campground, Lodgepole, Little Five Lakes Ranger Station, and Atwell Mill Campground. People in these spots should watch the sky, listen for weather updates, and move to a strong shelter, building, or vehicle until the storm passes, as lightning can strike up to 10 miles from the storm.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®