A strong thunderstorm is moving across north central Fresno County this afternoon. At 2:20 PM PST on Nov 13, radar showed the storm about 27 miles southeast of Oakhurst and 33 miles northeast of Clovis, moving northeast at 30 mph. The storm may bring pea size hail and wind gusts under 30 mph.

Areas that may be hit include Tamarack Summit, Huntington Lake, Shaver Lake, Kaiser Point, High Sierra, Mount Tom, and Florence Lake. Minor damage to things left outside is possible. There is frequent cloud to ground lightning that can strike up to 10 miles from the storm. People, especially in campgrounds, should go inside a sturdy building or vehicle until the storm passes and keep watching for weather updates.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®