The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the West Side Mountains north of 198, West Side Mountains South of 198, Buena Vista, Coalinga - Avenal, and Frazier Mountain Communities. Southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are expected until 7 PM PST this evening.

Gusty winds may blow around loose items, break tree limbs, and cause a few power outages. Major roads that may be affected include US Interstate 5 and State Routes 41, 46, 58, 152, 166, and 198. Drivers, especially those in high profile vehicles, should use extra care while traveling during this time.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®