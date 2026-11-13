The National Weather Service has a Wind Advisory for the Coalinga - Avenal area and nearby West Side Mountains today until 7 PM PST. Southwest winds are 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Areas include Buena Vista, Frazier Mountain Communities, West Side Mountains south of 198, and West Side Mountains north of 198.

Gusty winds may move loose items, break small tree limbs, and cause a few power outages. Major roads that may be affected include US Interstate 5 and State Routes 41, 46, 58, 152, 166, and 198. Driving may be hard, especially for tall vehicles, so people should use extra care on these roads.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®