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Fresno
🏥 Fresno, CA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From $18–$52/hr
5 days ago
Fresno’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to big hospital systems. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in care.
Certified Surgical Technologist
- Employer: Urology Associates of Central California Surgery (Chestnut Surgery Center)
- Location: Fresno, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a 3-room surgery center focused on ophthalmology and urology. You’ll set up ORs, assist surgeons, maintain sterile fields, and work closely with nurses and anesthesia in a tight, professional team.
Patient Access Rep – Emergency Department (Part Time, Fri–Sun Mids)
- Employer: Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Location: Fresno, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $23.00 – $28.65/hour
Front-line role greeting patients, handling ED registration, insurance checks, and payments. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of customer service and want to get your foot in the hospital door.
Chiropractic Assistant (CA)
- Employer: United Health Centers
- Location: Fresno, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $22/hour
Support a chiropractic practice in a community clinic setting, doing both clinical and front-office tasks. Great for experienced or new Medical Assistants who want steady hours, benefits, and direct patient contact.
IV Technician – Mixing Room
- Employer: Navista (Cardinal Health at cCARE Fresno)
- Location: Fresno, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $23.00 – $31.50/hour
Prepare and compound IV solutions and chemotherapy in a sterile environment, Monday–Friday between 7:00am–5:30pm. Ideal if you’re a CA-licensed Pharmacy Technician who likes detail-oriented work behind the scenes.
Outpatient Registered Nurse – RN (Dialysis)
- Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
- Location: Fresno, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $34.50 – $52.00/hour
Provide hemodialysis care for patients with end-stage kidney disease, including assessment, treatment, and education. Good match for RNs (new to nephrology welcome) who want structured growth and strong benefits.
RN, Telemetry – PRN Internal Resource Pool
- Employer: Community Health System
- Location: Fresno, CA
- Type: PRN (200–900 hours/year)
- Salary: Not listed (includes 18% added to base pay for PRN)
Pick up shifts across units like Telemetry, Med Surg, L&D, and ED with self-scheduling. Great if you have 2+ years RN experience and want flexibility plus premium PRN pay.
Direct Support Professional (Per Diem/On-Call)
- Employer: Robinwood Home
- Location: Fresno, CA
- Type: Part-time / Per Diem
- Salary: From $18.00/hour
Support children with developmental disabilities and health challenges in a group home setting. You’ll help with daily living, health monitoring, and community activities on 12-hour AM or NOC shifts (7am–7pm / 7pm–7am).
Associate Director of Health Services – Public Health Nurse (PHN)
- Employer: Fresno American Indian Health Project
- Location: Fresno, CA
- Type: Not listed (leadership role)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead community health programs focused on Native communities, including home visiting, nutrition, birth equity, ECM, and diabetes prevention. Best for a BSN PHN with CA RN license and at least 3 years in a lead/supervisory role who cares about culturally grounded care.
RN Discharge Expeditor, House Resource
- Employer: Community Health System
- Location: Fresno, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help move discharges along by coordinating needs and clearing barriers so bedside nurses can focus on direct care. Great for RNs with 1+ year acute care experience who like problem-solving and patient flow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can browse.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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