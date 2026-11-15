Fresno’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to big hospital systems. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in care.

Employer: Urology Associates of Central California Surgery (Chestnut Surgery Center)

Urology Associates of Central California Surgery (Chestnut Surgery Center) Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a 3-room surgery center focused on ophthalmology and urology. You’ll set up ORs, assist surgeons, maintain sterile fields, and work closely with nurses and anesthesia in a tight, professional team.

Employer: Saint Agnes Medical Center

Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $23.00 – $28.65/hour

Front-line role greeting patients, handling ED registration, insurance checks, and payments. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of customer service and want to get your foot in the hospital door.

Employer: United Health Centers

Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $22/hour

Support a chiropractic practice in a community clinic setting, doing both clinical and front-office tasks. Great for experienced or new Medical Assistants who want steady hours, benefits, and direct patient contact.

Employer: Navista (Cardinal Health at cCARE Fresno)

Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $23.00 – $31.50/hour

Prepare and compound IV solutions and chemotherapy in a sterile environment, Monday–Friday between 7:00am–5:30pm. Ideal if you’re a CA-licensed Pharmacy Technician who likes detail-oriented work behind the scenes.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $34.50 – $52.00/hour

Provide hemodialysis care for patients with end-stage kidney disease, including assessment, treatment, and education. Good match for RNs (new to nephrology welcome) who want structured growth and strong benefits.

Employer: Community Health System

Location: Fresno, CA

Type: PRN (200–900 hours/year)

Salary: Not listed (includes 18% added to base pay for PRN)

Pick up shifts across units like Telemetry, Med Surg, L&D, and ED with self-scheduling. Great if you have 2+ years RN experience and want flexibility plus premium PRN pay.

Employer: Robinwood Home

Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Part-time / Per Diem

Salary: From $18.00/hour

Support children with developmental disabilities and health challenges in a group home setting. You’ll help with daily living, health monitoring, and community activities on 12-hour AM or NOC shifts (7am–7pm / 7pm–7am).

Employer: Fresno American Indian Health Project

Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Not listed (leadership role)

Not listed (leadership role) Salary: Not listed

Lead community health programs focused on Native communities, including home visiting, nutrition, birth equity, ECM, and diabetes prevention. Best for a BSN PHN with CA RN license and at least 3 years in a lead/supervisory role who cares about culturally grounded care.

Employer: Community Health System

Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help move discharges along by coordinating needs and clearing barriers so bedside nurses can focus on direct care. Great for RNs with 1+ year acute care experience who like problem-solving and patient flow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can browse.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.