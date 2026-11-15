Fresno’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from high-commission closers to client-facing coordinators. If you like building relationships and driving revenue, these are worth a look.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)

Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190) Location: Fresno, CA (remote role)

(remote role) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commission-focused)

This is a pure closing role: you get live, pre-screened purchase leads and online/AI-matched leads—no cold calling, no building a pipeline from scratch. Best fit if you’re a proven mortgage closer who loves high-quality inbound leads, fast pace, and performance-based bonuses, with training, support, and access to 50+ lenders.

Employer: Papé Group (Papé Machinery, Inc. – Construction & Forestry)

Location: Fresno, CA / Central California region

Type: Full-time

Salary: Salary + commission (exact amount not listed)

Front-line outside sales role managing short-term equipment rentals in a defined territory, spending about 80% of your time with customers. Comes with a company vehicle, strong fleet, and big-company perks like 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation & holidays, and training/advancement in a long-standing, family-owned business.

(Duplicate Papé listing detected; only the most complete one is shown.)

Employer: Michael Sullivan & Associates LLP

Location: Fresno, CA (must live in CA; hybrid after onsite period)

(must live in CA; hybrid after onsite period) Type: Full-time

Salary: $28.85 – $36.06 per hour

Client-facing coordination role supporting a law firm’s Client Relations team—you’ll manage requests, help with onboarding, run meetings/events, and keep the CRM and marketing materials organized. Good fit if you have 2+ years in sales or business development, are tech-savvy (HubSpot/Salesforce, Canva/Adobe, AI tools), and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with contribution, disability, and optional pet insurance.

(Second Client Relations Coordinator posting is a duplicate of this role.)

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and new Fresno-area roles pop up every week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.