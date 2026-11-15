Fresno’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from grocery nights to eyewear and HVAC supply counters. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica)

LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica) Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.38 – $31.26/hour

Lead the store team, help customers pick frames, and support lab work like fitting lenses and checking quality. Good fit if you have optical/retail experience and want a step up with bonus potential and a full benefits package.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90 – $17.40/hour

Front-line role keeping the sales floor tidy, helping shoppers, running the register, and stocking new product. Great if you like a fast pace, lots of walking, and a clear path to grow with a big retail brand.

Employer: Palm Medical Group

Location: Fresno, CA (in person)

Type: Other (onsite, phone-based)

Pay: $25.85 – $31.13/hour

Make outbound calls, conduct structured interviews, and enter data for research projects. Ideal if you have strong phone skills, type accurately, and want higher hourly pay plus health, dental, vision, 401(k), and relocation assistance.

Employer: Johnstone Supply

Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Likely full-time (not stated, but described as ongoing branch role)

Likely (not stated, but described as ongoing branch role) Pay: Competitive, based on experience (no exact range listed)

Be the face of the HVAC/R supply counter—help contractors pick parts, process sales, handle returns, and support light warehouse work. Comes with health benefits, 401(k), and on-the-job training, good for someone who likes learning technical products.

Employer: Vons (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: At least local minimum wage, may be higher based on experience

Overnight and varied shifts stocking shelves, working freight, and keeping aisles clear so the store is ready for morning shoppers. Good if you like physical work, flexible hours, weekly pay, and store discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.