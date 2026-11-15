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Fresno
🍽️ Fresno Food Service Jobs – Multiple Cook Roles Paying Up to $34/hr
5 days ago
Fresno’s food scene is busy, and kitchens are hiring. Here are a few solid cook jobs if you like working on the line and don’t mind the heat.
Line Cook / Prep Cook – Maui Hawaiian BBQ
- Employer: Maui Hawaiian BBQ
- Location: Fresno, CA (in-person)
- Type: Part-time (about 25–27.5 hours/week, 5 days/week)
- Pay: From $18.90/hour
- Perks: Employee discount
Fast-food style spot looking for kitchen prep help. You’ll grill on a flat-top and plate dishes in a fast-paced, team setting with flexible hours.
Cook – Healthcare Center of Fresno
- Employer: Healthcare Center of Fresno
- Location: Fresno, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Cook for residents in a healthcare setting, making nutritious meals and keeping things safe and sanitary. You may also help supervise kitchen staff when the nutrition director is out.
Cook II (Extra On Call, Mids/PMs) – Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Employer: Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Location: Fresno, CA
- Type: Part-time, on-call
- Shifts: 10:30am–7pm, 1:30pm–10pm, 4pm–8pm
- Pay Range: $25.63 – $34.61/hour
Hospital cook role preparing high-quality meals for patients, visitors, and catering. Good fit if you have strong culinary skills and experience with large-batch cooking and food safety.
If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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