Fresno’s food scene is busy, and kitchens are hiring. Here are a few solid cook jobs if you like working on the line and don’t mind the heat.

Employer: Maui Hawaiian BBQ

Maui Hawaiian BBQ Location: Fresno, CA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time (about 25–27.5 hours/week, 5 days/week)

(about 25–27.5 hours/week, 5 days/week) Pay: From $18.90/hour

Perks: Employee discount

Fast-food style spot looking for kitchen prep help. You’ll grill on a flat-top and plate dishes in a fast-paced, team setting with flexible hours.

Employer: Healthcare Center of Fresno

Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Cook for residents in a healthcare setting, making nutritious meals and keeping things safe and sanitary. You may also help supervise kitchen staff when the nutrition director is out.

Employer: Saint Agnes Medical Center

Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Part-time, on-call

Shifts: 10:30am–7pm, 1:30pm–10pm, 4pm–8pm

Pay Range: $25.63 – $34.61/hour

Hospital cook role preparing high-quality meals for patients, visitors, and catering. Good fit if you have strong culinary skills and experience with large-batch cooking and food safety.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.