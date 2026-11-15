Fresno neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from baby gear and pet supplies to craft materials and fresh fruit. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.

Item: Assorted fabric and sewing accessories in a white container

Condition: Mixed, various fabrics and supplies

Location: West of Selma Layne Park, Fresno, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Great for sewing, quilting, or craft projects. Everything is together in one white container, so it should be easy to pick up and go.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Set of 3 DVD movies – Max, The Great Escape, The Italian Job

Condition: Not stated

Location: West of Selma Layne Park, Fresno, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice little movie bundle if you still enjoy DVDs or have a player hooked up.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Baby Trend portable crib (travel crib)

Condition: Not stated

Location: West of Selma Layne Park, Fresno, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Convenient travel crib for babies or toddlers. The poster asks that you only request this if you or a loved one truly needs it — they do not want hoarders.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Desk hutch (top piece for a desk or table)

Approx. dimensions: 47" wide x 24" tall x 10" deep

Condition: Not stated

Location: Bullard / Grantland, Fresno, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Good for adding storage above a desk or work table. Check the measurements to be sure it fits your space.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Pet Wants dog food and dog accessories

Includes: Partial bucket of Pet Wants dog food, 2 blue leashes, nail clippers, grooming brush

Condition: Dog food is partial; accessories condition not stated

Location: West of Selma Layne Park, Fresno, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice starter bundle if you’ve just adopted a dog or want backup supplies.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Fresh lemons from a backyard tree

Amount: About half a dozen per person

Location: Near Eaton Elementary, close to Cedar/Bullard, Fresno, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

The neighbor has an abundance of lemons (her father called them “Mexican limes”). To get some, you’ll need to PM the poster with a specific day and time you can pick up. They’ll meet you out front and give you the exact address. They cannot respond to vague messages or comments.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

That’s what neighbors in Fresno are giving away right now. If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon—free items tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.