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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Fresno — From Baby Gear to Lemons
Fresno neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from baby gear and pet supplies to craft materials and fresh fruit. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.
Assorted Fabric and Sewing Supplies
Item: Assorted fabric and sewing accessories in a white container
Condition: Mixed, various fabrics and supplies
Location: West of Selma Layne Park, Fresno, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Great for sewing, quilting, or craft projects. Everything is together in one white container, so it should be easy to pick up and go.
DVD Movies: Max, The Great Escape, The Italian Job
Item: Set of 3 DVD movies – Max, The Great Escape, The Italian Job
Condition: Not stated
Location: West of Selma Layne Park, Fresno, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice little movie bundle if you still enjoy DVDs or have a player hooked up.
Baby Trend Portable Crib
Item: Baby Trend portable crib (travel crib)
Condition: Not stated
Location: West of Selma Layne Park, Fresno, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Convenient travel crib for babies or toddlers. The poster asks that you only request this if you or a loved one truly needs it — they do not want hoarders.
Desk Hutch
Item: Desk hutch (top piece for a desk or table)
Approx. dimensions: 47" wide x 24" tall x 10" deep
Condition: Not stated
Location: Bullard / Grantland, Fresno, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Good for adding storage above a desk or work table. Check the measurements to be sure it fits your space.
Pet Dog Food and Accessories
Item: Pet Wants dog food and dog accessories
Includes: Partial bucket of Pet Wants dog food, 2 blue leashes, nail clippers, grooming brush
Condition: Dog food is partial; accessories condition not stated
Location: West of Selma Layne Park, Fresno, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice starter bundle if you’ve just adopted a dog or want backup supplies.
Free Lemons
Item: Fresh lemons from a backyard tree
Amount: About half a dozen per person
Location: Near Eaton Elementary, close to Cedar/Bullard, Fresno, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
The neighbor has an abundance of lemons (her father called them “Mexican limes”). To get some, you’ll need to PM the poster with a specific day and time you can pick up. They’ll meet you out front and give you the exact address. They cannot respond to vague messages or comments.
That’s what neighbors in Fresno are giving away right now. If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon—free items tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.